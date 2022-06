DUMKRIEGER, LOOMIS WIN CONTESTED LOCAL ELECTIONS

IN CONTESTED LOCAL RACES IN WOODBURY COUNTY, JAMES LOOMIS WON THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR COUNTY ATTORNEY.

LOOMIS DEFEATED FELLOW ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY JACKLYN FOX IN A CLOSE RACE WITH 51% OF THE VOTE FOR A 144 VOTE UNOFFICIAL VICTORY.

LOOMIS WILL FACE DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT PATRICK JENNINGS IN NOVEMBER.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC COUNTY PARTY CHAIRMAN JEREMY DUMKRIEGER WON HIS PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR THE DISTRICT 2 COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT WITH A 55% TO 44% WIN OVER LONGTIME COMMUNITY ACTIVIST MARIA RUNDQUIST.

DUMKRIEGER’S UNOFFICIAL MARGIN WAS JUST UNDER 300 VOTES.

HE SAYS THE NEW COUNTY JAIL REMAINS A FOCUS FOR HIM:

JEREMYD1 OC…..THAT’S A PROBLEM. :18

DUMKRIEGER SAYS HE VOTED FOR THE JAIL, BUT THE FINANCIAL RAMIFICATIONS GOING FORWARD HAVE TO BE FIGURED OUT.

AS THE FORMER DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN, BEING A CANDIDATE FOR POLITICAL OFFICE IS A DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE FOR HIM:

JEREMYD2 OC……….A HUMBLING THING. :20

DUMKRIEGER WILL FACE REPUBLICAN DANIEL BITTINGER II IN THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION.