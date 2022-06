IOWA BIRD FLU RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS LIFTED THE RESTRICTIONS ON LIVE BIRD EXHIBITIONS.

THE AG DEPARTMENT HAD CANCELED ALL LIVE BIRD EXHIBITIONS AT FAIRS AND OTHER GATHERINGS OF BIRDS DUE ON MARCH 23RD AS THE AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK PICKED UP.

THE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE THAT IT HAS BEEN 30 DAYS SINCE U-S-D-A HAS CONFIRMED ANY NEW BIRD FLU CASES — AND THEY WERE LIFTING THE RESTRICTIONS.

THE BIRD FLU HAD BEEN CONFIRMED AT 19 SITES ACROSS THE STATE — WITH 15 OF THOSE COMMERCIAL CHICKEN OR TURKEY OPERATIONS.

IT’S BELIEVED THIS OUTBREAK WAS SPREAD BY WILD BIRDS DURING THEIR MIGRATION.