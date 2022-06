CARLIN OPTIMISTIC HEADING INTO TUESDAY PRIMARY

THERE ARE TWO STATEWIDE RACES IN TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION FOR IOWA’S U-S SENATE SEAT.

REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IS SEEKING AN EIGHTH TERM IN THE U-S SENATE.

HE IS BEING CHALLENGED BY STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY WHO SAYS HE IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT HIS CHANCES:

CARLIN9 OC……..VERY ENERGIZED. :28

CARLIN IS WELL KNOWN IN WESTERN IOWA, AND HAS WORKED TO GET HIS MESSAGE OUT ACROSS THE REST OF THE STATE:

CARLIN10 OC…………A LOT OF PEOPLE. :22

THREE CANDIDATES ARE RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

THEY ARE MIKE FRANKEN, A RETIRED NAVY ADMIRAL FROM SIOUX COUNTY, FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN ABBY FINKENAUER AND GLENN HURST, A PHYSICIAN FROM MINDEN.