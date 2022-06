WINDOW SMASHED IN DURING SIOUX CITY CHURCH SERVICE

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY THROWING THE METAL TOP TO A CITY WASTE RECEPTACLE THROUGH A DOWNTOWN CHURCH WINDOW DURING THEIR SUNDAY MORNING SERVICE.

AARON IACINO WAS DELIVERING THE SERMON AT THE HOLINESS CHURCH AT 415 NEBRASKA STREET WHEN THE FRONT WINDOW WAS SMASHED AROUND 10:45 A.M.

WINDOWSMASH OC…WE’RE SAFE HERE. :27

IACINO SAYS THE CONGREGATION WAS STARTLED, BUT NOBODY WAS INJURED:

WINDOWSMASH2 OC…WE WERE SAFE. :17

IACINO SAYS POLICE QUICKLY TOOK THE SUSPECT, 34-YEAR-OLD VICTOR CIESELSKI INTO CUSTODY:

WINDOWSMASH3 OC………..WHAT WE’RE DOING. :14

CIESELSKI IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND 3RD DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $4000 BOND.

Photos of church courtesy Aaron Iacino