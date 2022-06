THE FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICES MANAGER OF WOODBURY COUNTY HAS ACCEPTED A JOB ONE COUNTY TO THE NORTH.

REBECCA SOCKNAT IS THE NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

SOCKNAT WAS INTRODUCED TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS LAST WEEK.

SHE HAS 21 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING 15 YEARS OF TRAINING IN THE MILITARY AND 6 YEARS WORKING FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SOCKNAT REPLACES DUANE WALHOF, WHO IS RETIRING FROM THE POSITION.