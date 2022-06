SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT RECEIVES $3.1 MILLION GRANT

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IS AMONG EIGHT AIRPORTS IN THE STATE SHARING 100-MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDING.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS DISTRIBUTING THE MONEY TO BE USED FOR TERMINAL BUILDINGS, PARKING STRUCTURES, AND HANGAR INFRASTRUCTURE.

SIOUX CITY RECEIVES $3.1 MILLION DOLLARS TO BEGIN PHASE 1 OF THE NORTH T-HANGAR DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WITH T-HANGAR BUILDINGS.

THE BIGGEST PORTION OF THE $100-MILLION, MORE THAN HALF, WILL GO TO DES MOINES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

IT WILL BE USED TO BUILD A FIVE-STORY PARKING GARAGE, ADD A NEW COMMERCIAL MULTI-LANE DRIVE NEXT TO THE GARAGE, AND COMPLETE A PORTION OF THE TERMINAL PROJECT.

THE MONEY COMES FROM THE IOWA COMMERCIAL AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE FUND.