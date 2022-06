KNOEPFLER HISTORY ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CONTINUES TO CELEBRATE ITS 100TH ANNIVERSARY IN SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR.

A DISPLAY OF THE CAR DELAERSHIP’S HISTORY IS CURRENTLY ON DISPLAY AT THE DOWNTOWN PUBLIC MUSEUM, AND CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE LOCAL FAMILY OWNED BUSINESS GOT ITS START IN 1922:

CHEVY1 OC…VERY BEGINNINGS. :21

A 1922 CHEVY FROM RYAL MILLER CHEVROLET’S FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION IS SHOWCASED IN THE NEW EXHIBIT WHICH INCLUDES A LOT OF OTHER VINTAGE ITEMS:

CHEVY2 OC……….ATTACHED TO CARS. :26

THERE’S ALSO EARLY SUN-BRAND PERFORMANCE ANALYZER FROM THE 1970S.

THE NEARLY 6 FT. TALL DEVICE IS AN ELECTRONIC TESTING INSTRUMENT THAT CAN DETECT A RANGE OF ELECTRONIC AND TIMING PROBLEMS IN AN ENGINE.

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY UNTIL AUGUST 21ST.