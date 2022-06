IOWA DEMOCRATS PROPOSE CAUCUS CHANGES

IOWA DEMOCRATS ARE PROPOSING CHANGES THAT WOULD DRAMATICALLY SIMPLIFY THEIR CAUCUSES IN 2024, AS PARTY LEADERS TRY TO KEEP THEIR CAUCUSES FIRST-IN-THE-NATION. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES WILL BE FIRST IN 2024.

NATIONAL G-O-P LEADERS HAVE AGREED ON A SCHEDULE FOR CAUCUSES AND PRIMARIES THAT KEEPS IOWA AT THE FRONT.

IOWA REPUBLICANS HAVE A DIFFERENT PROCESS FOR SELECTING A WINNER.

THE PARTY ESSENTIALLY CONDUCTS A STRAW POLL AFTER PEOPLE GATHER AT PRECINCTS ON CAUCUS NIGHT.

