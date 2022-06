MUSEUM YOUTH PROGRAMS TO GET UNDERWAY

SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMMING AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM GETS UNDERWAY SATURDAY.

EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS THERE’S A WIDE VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES AND CAMPS FOR CHILDREN AGES THREE AND UP:

MUSEUM8 OC……….ON OUR WEBSITE. :18

THE CAMPS ARE HELD NOW THROUGH AUGUST 6TH.

THERE ARE OTHER KIDS DAY ACTIVITIES ON THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS YOU DON’T NEED TO PRE-REGISTER FOR, STARTING WITH GOING ON A SAFARI NEXT WEEK FROM 10 UNTIL 11 A.M.

CALL 712-279-6174 OR MUSEUMEDUCATION@SIOUX-CITY.ORG TO FIND OUT MORE OR REGISTER FOR THE CAMPS.