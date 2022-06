FREE FISHING THIS WEEKEND IN IOWA

IOWANS CAN GO FISHING THIS WEEKEND WITHOUT HAVING TO BUY A LICENSE.

JOE LARSCHEID, THE IOWA D-N-R FISHERIES BUREAU CHIEF, SAYS IT’S A FREE FISHING WEEKEND IN THE STATE:

FISHFREE1 OC………. “LIFETIME PURSUIT” :12

LARSCHEID SAYS THIS EVENT, HELD THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE, IS ALWAYS POPULAR WITH THOSE WHO ENJOY SPENDING TIME ALONG THE STATE’S RIVERS AND LAKES.

THE FREE FISHING RUNS NOW THROUGH SUNDAY.

THE FREE FISHING RUNS NOW THROUGH SUNDAY.

AFTER THAT, YOU MAY PURCHASE A FISHING LICENSE AT THE COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, A SPORTING GOODS STORE OR THROUGH THE DNR.