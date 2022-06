CITY AUTHORITIES PREPARE TO ENFORCE FIREWORKS REGULATIONS

FIREWORKS WILL SOON BE GOING ON SALE, AND SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES ARE REMINDING RESIDENTS THAT YOU CAN’T START USING THEM UNTIL JULY 3RD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS YOU MAY LEGALLY USE THEM LOCALLY ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1:00 P.M. AND 11:00 P.M.

ANY OTHER DAYS YOU ARE SUBJECT TO A TICKET AND A FINE:

DISCHARGING FIREWORKS IN A PUBLIC PARK, CITY OWNED PROPERTY, OR ON A PUBLIC ROADWAY, STREET, OR ALLEY IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS ONCE YOU PURCHASE FIREWORKS, IT’S IMPORTANT TO USE THEM PROPERLY AND SAFELY:

RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO RESPECT THEIR NEIGHBORS AS THE SOUND OF FIREWORKS CAN TRIGGER P-T-S-D FOR VETERANS AND CAUSE PETS TO BECOME ANXIOUS.

SGT. MCCLURE SAYS THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL LIKELY RECEIVE SEVERAL CALLS ON FIREWORKS IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS:

VIOLATIONS MAY BE REPORTED TO THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 279-6960.