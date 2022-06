BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

AUTHORITIES SAY CREWS HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING OMAHA, NEBRASKA WOMAN FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER.

OFFICIALS SAID THE BODY OF 20-YEAR-OLD EMMA SUE OLSEN WAS FOUND IN THE MISSOURI RIVER ALONG THE HARRISON COUNTY BORDER THURSDAY MORNING.

INVESTIGATING OFFICERS SAY OLSEN WAS ON A BOAT IN THE RIVER THAT STARTED TAKING ON WATER LAST SUNDAY, AND EVENTUALLY SANK.

SHE WAS REPORTED MISSING A SHORT TIME LATER.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE INCIDENT IS CONTINUING.