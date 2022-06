SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN WESTSIDE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO SUSPECTS WANTED IN A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT WEDNESDAY EVENING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 6 P.M. AT A BUSINESS IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF W. 4TH ST. WITH A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE MALE VICTIM AND TWO OTHER MALES.

THE SUBJECTS THEN FOLLOWED EACH OTHER IN THEIR VEHICLES FOR A SHORT DISTANCE BEFORE THE PASSENGER IN THE SUSPECT VEHICLE SHOT AT THE VICTIM’S VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECTS THEN FLED IN THEIR VEHICLE.

NO ONE WAS STRUCK OR INJURED DURING THE INCIDENT.

THE PERSON WHO FIRED THE SHOTS IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC OR NATIVE AMERICAN MALE IN HIS MID TO LATE 20’S WITH A TATTOO ON HIS FACE.

HE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE PASSENGER SEAT OF A BLACK, FOUR DOOR PICKUP, POSSIBLY A CHEVROLET SILVERADO THAT WAS LIFTED AND WITH A LOUD MUFFLER BEING DRIVEN BY A WHITE MALE.

THE IDENTITY OF THE SUSPECTS IS NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SUSPECTS IS ASKED TO CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).