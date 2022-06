LEUSINK SENTENCED TO UP TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO UP TO 40-YEARS IN PRISON ON THEFT AND BURGLARY CHARGES.

43-YEAR-OLD AARON LEUSINK HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF STEALING PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND OTHER PROPERTY FROM PLACES INCLUDING THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EVIDENCE ROOM AND TWO PHARMACIES; AND WAS IN POSSESSION OF OVER 1,600 PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION PILLS WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED ON APRIL 20TH OF 2020.

JUDGE ROGER SAILER SENTENCED HIM TO UP TO 25 YEARS FOR FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 10 YEARS FOR SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY AND FIVE YEARS FOR FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE.WITH THOSE COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

LEUSINK HAD PREVIOUSLY PLEADED GUILTY TO A TOTAL OF ELEVEN COUNTS AND APOLOGIZED TO HIS VICTIMS, FORMER CO-WORKERS AND FAMILY AT HIS SENTENCING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT:

LEUSINK OC….ALL OF THAT. :26

THREE OTHER BURGLARY COUNTS, FOUR THEFT COUNTS AND ONE COUNT OF UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY.

PROSECUTOR MONTY PLATZ HAD ASKED FOR THE MAXIMUM PENALTY ON MOST COUNTS, SAYING LEUSINK BETRAYED THE PUBLIC TRUST WHILE COMMITTING CRIMES WHILE WORKING AS A COUNTY DEPUTY:

LEUSINK2 OC…….A HIGHER STANDARD. :26

FORMER SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO, CURRENT SHERIFF JEFF TE BRINK AND CHIEF DEPUTY RICK SINGER WERE AMONG SEVERAL PEOPLE GIVING VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENTS AT THE SENTENCING.

Photo by Allen Hamil, Daily Sentinel