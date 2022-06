BANDITS TO HOLD MILITARY NIGHT WITHOUT AR-15 RIFLE GIVEAWAY

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM WILL BE HONORING OUR MILITARY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, BUT THEY HAVE POSTPONED GIVING AWAY AN AR-15 RIFLE.

BRETT FUNKE, THE TEAM’S DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING, SAYS THE GIVEAWAY HAS BEEN POSTPONED IN THE WAKE OF RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK AND A TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

FUNKE SAYS THE PROMOTION ALSO TOOK PLACE LAST YEAR WITHOUT ANY OPPOSITION OR OUTCRY:

BUT A PUBLIC OUTCRY STARTED ONLINE OVER THE GIVEAWAY, PARTLY FUELED BY COMMENTS THE TEAM’S OWNER MADE TO ANOTHER MEDIA OUTLET.

THE BANDITS WILL STILL PAY TRIBUTE TO OUR MILITARY SATURDAY, INCLUDING AN ANNUAL CEREMONY WHERE LOCAL VETERANS WALK AROUND THE FIELD AND ARE HONORED BY THE CROWD:

FUNKE ISN’T SURE WHEN THIS YEAR’S RIFLE WILL BE GIVEN AWAY, BUT HE SAYS NOW IS NOT THE CORRECT TIME TO DO IT.