RIBFEST TO RETURN TO BATTERY PARK

YOU WILL SOON HAVE A CHANCE TO TRY SOME OF THE BEST TASTING RIBS IN THE MIDWEST AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S BATTERY PARK.

RIBFEST, TO BENEFIT CAMP HIGH HOPES, TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 18TH FROM NOON UNTIL 3 P.M.

SARAH MORGAN IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CAMP FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS:

RIBFEST1 OC……..TUFFY STONE. :23

THERE ARE STILL OPENINGS FOR TEAMS TO ENTER THE COMPETITION.

TYSON FOODS IS PROVIDING THE MEAT FOR THE COMPETITORS, AND 100 PER CENT OF THE MONEY RAISED GOES TO CAMP HIGH HOPES:

RIBFEST2 OC……….IN LINE. :18

THERE WILL BE A KIDS ZONE, A DUNK TANK, A KISS A PIG BOOTH AND LIVE MUSIC BY THE BAND TRUST, PLUS A RAFFLE WHERE YOU CAN WIN A GRILL, RIBS AND OTHER GREAT PRIZES,

IN 2021, MORE THAN 3,000 PEOPLE ENJOYED RIB FEST AND THEY EXPECT A BIG CROWD AGAIN THIS YEAR.