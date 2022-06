PISGAH IOWA MAN DIES IN CRASH OF PICK UP TRUCK.

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY EVENING IN RURAL HARRISON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A PICK UP TRUCK LOST CONTROL AND LEFT THE ROADWAY ON KELLY AVENUE NEAR 180TH TRAIL , CAUSING THE VEHICLE TO ROLL SEVERAL TIMES BEFORE LANDING ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE IN A DITCH.

22-YEAR-OLD THOMAS PEASLEY OF PISGAH DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

24-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL RODRIQUEZ OF COUNCIL BLUFFS WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE MISSOURI VALLEY HOSPITAL.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS NEITHER PERSON WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT, AND THEY HAVE NOT DETERMINED WHO WAS DRIVING.

THE PATROL SAYS ALCOHOL IS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN A FACTOR IN THE ACCIDENT.