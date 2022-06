LEIF ERIKSON POOL TO OPEN, RIVERSIDE DELAYED AGAIN

THE LEIF ERIKSON SWIMMING POOL ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE WILL BE THE FIRST PUBLIC POOL TO OPEN THIS WEEKEND ON SATURDAY JUNE 4TH.

LEIF ERIKSON WILL OFFER REGULAR HOURS OF OPERATION, MONDAY-SUNDAY FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

AN ONGOING MAINTENANCE ISSUE HAS PUSHED BACK THE OPENING OF THE RIVERSIDE AQUATIC CENTER ANOTHER WEEK TO JUNE 11TH.

THAT IS ALSO THE DATE THAT LEWIS POOL NEAR MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL OPEN.

REGISTRATION FOR SWIMMING LESSONS IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT SIOUX-CITY.ORG OR BY CALLING 712-279-6126.