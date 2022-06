ERNST OPPOSES 2ND AMENDMENT RESTRICTIONS

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS ANY FEDERAL RESPONSE TO RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS HAS TO RESPECT THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS.

ERNST IS OPPOSED TO A FEDERAL “RED FLAG” LAW.

ERNST IS NOT AMONG THE BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS DISCUSSING LEGISLATION IN THE WAKE OF MASS SHOOTINGS IN BUFFALO AND TEXAS.

SHE SAYS THE GROUP NEEDS TO LOOK AT WHAT SPECIFICALLY HAPPENED IN THOSE CASES.

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS SAID HE’LL MEET WITH MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO DISCUSS GUN-RELATED LEGISLATION. BUT WILL NOT PROPOSE A BILL AS BIPARTISAN NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE.