Dylan James is U.S.H.L. Rookie of the Year

SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS FORWARD DYLAN JAMES IS THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE’S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FOR THE 2021-22 SEASON BY A VOTE OF THE LEAGUE’S GENERAL MANAGERS.

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA COMMIT FINISHED THE 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON WITH A USHL-LEADING 61 POINTS ON 28 GOALS AND 33 ASSISTS TO LEAD ALL ROOKIES IN ALL THREE MAIN SCORING CATEGORIES.

THE CALGARY, ALBERTA NATIVE FINISHED TIED FOR 12TH IN GOALS AND TIED FOR 17TH IN POINTS AMONG ALL LEAGUE SKATERS.

JAMES WAS NAMED USHL FORWARD OF THE WEEK TWICE THIS SEASON, INCLUDING DURING THE CLARK CUP FINAL AS HE FINISHED THE PLAYOFFS WITH EIGHT POINTS IN 10 GAMES, HELPING LEAD THE MUSKETEERS TO THE CLARK CUP CHAMPIONSHIP.

JAMES IS NHL DRAFT ELIGIBLE THIS SUMMER AND WAS RANKED 37TH AMONG NORTH AMERICAN SKATERS BY NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING ON THE FINAL RANKINGS.

HE JOINS FORMER SIOUX CITY FORWARDS JAKE GUENTZEL (2012-13), MAX PACIORETTY (2006-07) AND TYLER PALMISCNO (1998-99) AS WINNERS OF THE USHL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD.