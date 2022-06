WESTERN IA TECH RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAVE AWARDED WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE A $1 MILLION GRANT TO INCREASE ACCESS TO CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAMS IN HIGH-DEMAND FIELDS THROUGH A NEW REGIONAL CENTER IN DENISON.

THE GRANT WILL BE USED TO CREATE A NEW REGIONAL CENTER THAT WILL SERVE STUDENTS FROM FIVE RURAL DISTRICTS INCLUDING DENISON, BOYER VALLEY, MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO/CHARTER OAK-UTE, AS WELL AS WOODBINE AND ODEBOLT-ARTHUR-BATTLE CREEK-IDA GROVE.

THE REGIONAL CENTER WILL PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH ACCESS TO CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAMMING IN AGRICULTURE, BUSINESS, ELECTRICAL AND EDUCATION.

REYNOLDS SAYS EXPANDING CAREER ACADEMIES DEVELOPS OUR WORKFORCE TALENT PIPELINE AND PREPARES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FOR HIGH-SKILL, HIGH-DEMAND CAREERS THAT ARE AVAILABLE RIGHT HERE IN IOWA.