AUTHORITIES IN HARRISON COUNTY SAY THE SEARCH IS CONTINUING FOR A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHOSE BOAT SANK ON THE MISSOURI RIVER JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SUNDAY.

MOST OF THE PEOPLE ON THAT BOAT WERE PULLED TO SAFETY BUT ONE WOMAN IS STILL MISSING.

THE BOAT WENT DOWN CLOSE TO THE REMINGTON BOAT LAUNCH NORTH OF THE TYSON BEND WILDLIFE AREA. NEAR MONADMIN, IOWA.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER FORCED THE SUSPENSION OF SEARCH AND RECOVERY EFFORTS MONDAY AFTERNOON.