RICKETTS SAYS MASS SHOOTINGS FOCUS SHOULD TARGET MENTAL HEALTH

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE FOCUS COMING OUT OF RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD BE ON THE MENTAL HEALTH OF THE SHOOTERS, NOT THE GUN THEY WERE IN POSSESSION OF:

RICKETTS WAS ASKED IF HE THOUGHT AN 18-YEAR-OLD SHOULD BE ABLE TO PURCHASE AN AR-15 RIFLE:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS PASSING “RED FLAG” LAWS OR STRICTER GUN RESTRICTIONS HASN’T BEEN EFFECTIVE IN STATES LIKE NEW YORK AND ILLINOIS WHERE THE CRIME RATE CONTINUES TO INCREASE:

RICKETTS SPOKE ON THE ISSUE DURING A QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION WITH REPORTERS AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.