NEBRASKA HAS UNVEILED ITS NEW LICENSE PLATE FOR MOTOR VEHICLES.

FIRST LADY SUSANNE SHORE SAYS THE NEW DESIGN COMES FROM A MOSAIC AT THE STATE CAPITOL TITLED “THE GENIUS OF CREATIVE ENERGY”:

SHORE SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL RESTRICTIONS FOR THE GENERAL LICENSE PLATE COMPARED TO SOME OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATES ISSUED IN NEBRASKA:

STATE LAW REQUIRES NEBRASKA TO ISSUE A NEW LICENSE PLATE EVERY SIX YEARS.