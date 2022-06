DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE MIKE FRANKEN WILL MAKE SEVERAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCES IN IOWA LEADING UP TO THE JUNE 7TH PRIMARY ELECTION.

THE RETIRED 3-STAR ADMIRAL WILL TRAVEL RIVER TO RIVER STARTING WITH A SIOUX CITY MEET AND GREET THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD FROM 5:30 PM TO 7:00 PM AT BEER CAN ALLEY LOCATED AT 1109 4TH STREET.

THE SIOUX COUNTY NATIVE WILL ALSO APPEAR IN A FORT DODGE PARADE ON SATURDAY MORNING AND TAKE PART IN NUMEROUS OTHER EVENTS ACROSS THE STATE.