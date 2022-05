AIR MUSEUM TO HOST SUMMER CAMP SESSIONS

YOUNG STUDENTS WITH AN INTEREST IN AVIATION CAN HAVE SOME FUN WHILE LEARNING ABOUT AIRPLANES AT SOME UPCOMING SUMMER CAMP SESSIONS AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

EDUCATION DIRECTOR SUZANNE BARTELS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR “TENNIS SHOES ON THE TARMAC”:

TARMAC1 OC…………THAT WE USE. :17

THE AFTERNOON PART OF THE CAMP DEALS WITH ROCKETRY:

TARMAC2 OC……..TO TAKE HOME. :10

THE TWO CAMP SESSIONS ARE JUNE 8TH AND JUNE 15TH AND RUN FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 3:30 P.M.

YOU CAN REGISTER AND FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ON THE AIR MUSEUM WEBSITE AT MID AMERICA AIR MUSEUM DOT ORG.