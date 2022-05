THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS VIRGINIA STREET WILL BE CLOSED STARTING TUESDAY MORNING BETWEEN 3RD AND 4TH STREETS NEAR THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW FOR MIDAMERICAN ENERGY’S CONTRACTOR TO COMPLETE WORK ON UTILITIES IN THE STREET.

THE CLOSURE WILL LAST FOR OVER TWO WEEKS AND IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 17TH.

A DETOUR ROUTE WILL BE POSTED AS PART OF THIS CLOSURE