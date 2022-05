SUMMER CAMPING SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

THE SUMMER CAMPING SEASON IS UNDERWAY AND D-N-R STATE PARKS BUREAU CHIEF, SHERRY ARNTZEN, HOPES EVERYONE REMEMBERS THE RULES AND ETIQUETTE OF THE GREAT OUTDOORS.

ARNTZEN SAYS YOU’LL USUALLY HAVE LOTS OF PEOPLE AROUND YOU — AND IT’S IMPORTANT TO THINK OF OTHERS.

SHE SAYS DON’T LET CROWDED CONDITIONS RUIN YOUR EXPERIENCE.

ARNTZEN SAYS RESERVATIONS FOR SITES FILLED QUICKLY, AS DID THE FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE SITES.

RADIO IOWA