SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO HAVE FEWER FIREWORKS DAYS THIS SEASON

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE FEWER DAYS THIS SUMMER TO SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS AS THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY APPROACHES.

LAST WEEK THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL PASSED AN ORDINANCE LIMITING FIREWORKS FROM 8:00 A.M. TO 11:00 P.M. ON JULY 2ND, 3RD AND 4TH.

RESIDENTS MAY ALSO DISCHARGE FIREWORKS ON DECEMBER 31ST FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 1 A.M.

THE MAYOR, IN CONSULTATION WITH THE FIRE CHIEF, MAY ALSO ISSUE AN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION LIMITING OR PROHIBITING THE DISCHARGE OF FIREWORKS DUE TO DROUGHT, WIND, OR OTHER CONDITIONS WHICH MAY POSE AN UNDUE DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY.