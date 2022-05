SC LIBRARY’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM BEGINS

JUST BECAUSE SCHOOL IS OVER FOR THE SUMMER DOESN’T MEAN YOU STILL CAN’T ENJOY READING.

ADRIENNE DUNN SAYS THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS SOME FUN PROGRAMS AND OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN PRIZES STARTING JUNE 1ST FOR READERS:

READING1 OC…….LIBRARY AT HOME. :20

THERE’S A SPECIAL KICKOFF EVENT ON WEDNESDAY AT THE MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY:

READING2 OC………….NECK OF THE WOODS. :26

THE OUTDOOR CONCERT WILL BEGIN AT 11 A.M. IN PETERS PARK BEHIND THE MORNINGSIDE LIBRARY.

THE SUMMER READING PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH JULY 30TH AT ALL SIOUX CITY LIBRARY LOCATIONS

THERE’S ALSO AN ADULT SUMMER READING KICKOFF TRIVIA NIGHT THIS WEDNESDAY FROM 6:30 UNTIL 8:30 P.M. AT BUFFALO ALICE AT 1022 4TH STREET.