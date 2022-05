REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN MILITARY HEROES

MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WAS THE SITE FOR SIOUX CITY ON MEMORIAL DAY TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY.

COMMANDER RENE LAPIERRE OF MORNINGSIDE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 KEYNOTED THE LOCAL REMEMBRANCE:

RENE4 OC…….NOT A HOLIDAY. :23

LAPIERRE SAYS THOSE WHO SERVED AND ARE LAID TO REST IN MEMORIAL PARK WOULD HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT OUR CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS IF THEY COULD SPEAK:

RENE5 OC……….THE WORLD. :28

HE SAYS SERVICE, WHETHER IT IS IN THE MILITARY OR AS A COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER, IS REDEEMING TO THOSE WHO DO SERVE:

RENE6 OC……..REST IN PEACE HERE. :25

LAPIERRE AND OTHER VOLUNTEERS PLACED OVER 4000 FLAGS ON THE GRAVES OF VETERANS IN MEMORIAL PARK IN THE PAST WEEK.