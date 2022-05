A-T-V ROLLOVER CLAIMS SIOUX CITY WOMAN’S LIFE

A 19 YEAR OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS DIED IN AN A-T-V CRASH EARLY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ZOEY RENE CASON WAS DRIVING AN ATV DOWN A HILL ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AT 12:20 A.M.

INVESTIGATORS SAY CASON BRAKED AND TURNED TO AVOID HITTING A FENCE POST AND FENCING. WHICH CAUSED THE VEHICLE TO ROLL.

CASON WAS TRANSPORTED BY PRIVATE VEHICLE TO UNITYPOINT ST LUKE’S WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE 2-SEATER SUV WAS OCCUPIED BY 4 PEOPLE AND NO SEAT BELTS WERE USED.

20 YEAR OLD CASS CAMARIGG, A PASSENGER FROM SIOUX CITY, WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE OTHER TWO PASSENGERS WERE NOT HOSPITALIZED.