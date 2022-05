SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM HAS RECEIVED AN EX-MILWAUKEE ROAD CABOOSE THAT WAS RENOVATED AND USED BY THE D&I RAILROAD.

THE CABOOSE WAS DONATED BY THE DAKOTA & IOWA RAILROAD AND THE LG EVERIST FAMILY TO THE MUSEUM LOCATED ON THE EDGE OF RIVERSIDE.

THE YELLOW CABOOSE IS THE LATEST ADDITION TO THE MUSEUM’S RAILCAR EXHIBITS.

Photo by George Lindblade