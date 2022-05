MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES SET FOR SIOUXLAND

PEOPLE WILL GATHER ON MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY.

IN SIOUX CITY, MEMBERS OF THE LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION AND OTHERS WILL GATHER AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY AT 10 A.M. FOR A REMEMBRANCE HOSTED BY LEGION POST 697.

OVER 4000 FLAGS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON THE GRAVES OF VETERANS IN MEMORIAL PARK SINCE LAST WEEK.

ON SUNDAY, SGT. BLUFF AMERICAN LEGION POST 662 HELD ITS 8TH THUNDER ON THE MISSOURI MOTORCYCLE RIDE FROM THE SGT. BLUFF LEGION HALL TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.