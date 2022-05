REYNOLDS HOPES TO USE PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS IN SCHOOL SAFETY EFFORTS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE BELIEVES THE STATE OF IOWA COULD USE FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY ON ADDITIONAL SCHOOL SECURITY MEASURES.

REYNOLDS SAYS BANNING SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS LIKE THE ONE USED TO KILL TWO TEACHERS AND 19 STUDENTS IN A TEXAS SCHOOL ISN’T THE CURE TO MASS SHOOTINGS.

EARLIER THIS SPRING, REYNOLDS MET WITH A COMPANY THAT DIGITIZES THE LAYOUT OF SCHOOLS, SO THOSE MAPS COULD BE USED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION.

THE STATE MAY ALSO BUY AN APP THAT LETS STUDENTS ANONYMOUSLY SUBMIT TIPS THAT A CLASSMATE MAY BE THREATENING THEIR SCHOOL.

REYNOLDS SIGNED A LAW IN 2018 REQUIRING EVERY IOWA SCHOOL TO HAVE A HIGH-QUALITY EMERGENCY PLAN, CONDUCT ANNUAL REVIEWS AND PRACTICE THE RESPONSE TO AN ACTIVE SHOOTER.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ALSO CONDUCTS THREAT ASSESSMENTS.