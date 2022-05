AN 8TH GRADE STUDENT WHO JUST GRADUATED FROM HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC SCHOOL HAS DIED IN AN ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SAY AUSTIN BLAKELY DIED IN AN ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING, THE DAY AFTER HIS 8TH GRADE GRADUATION.

HE WOULD HAVE ATTENDED BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL THIS FALL.

BLAKELY’S SISTER JUST GRADUATED FROM NOTRE DAME.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR AUSTIN BLAKELY ARE PENDING.