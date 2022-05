HY-VEE DONATES $100,000 TO TEXAS SCHOOL VICTIMS

HY-VEE FOOD STORES, HEADQUARTERED IN WEST DES MOINES, IS DONATING $100,000 TO THE VICTIM’S FAMILIES AND OTHERS WHO WERE IMPACTED BY THE TRAGEDY AT ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN UVALDE, TEXAS

THE COMPANY IS ENCOURAGING ADDITIONAL DONATIONS BE MADE BY THOSE WHO WANT TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT TO THE UVALDE COMMUNITY.

THE FUNDS WERE DONATED TO THE SPIRIT OF GIVING FUND, WHICH IS A 501 (C)3 ORGANIZATION ESTABLISHED BY TEXAS RETAILER H-E-B.

HY-VEE SAYS THEIR DONATION WILL GO TOWARD PROVIDING MEALS, SUPPLIES, CRISIS COUNSELORS, FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES AND OTHER COMMUNITY EFFORTS.

H-E-B ORIGINALLY ESTABLISHED THE SPIRIT OF GIVING FUND TO RESPOND TO THE URGENT NEEDS OF COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE HARVEY IN 2017.

TO DONATE TO THE SPIRIT OF GIVING FUND, DONATIONS OF UP TO $250 CAN BE MADE AT WWW.HEB.COM/DONATE.