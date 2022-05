DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS TO RETURN TO MUSEUM GREEN

LIVE CONCERTS ARE RETURNING TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY NIGHTS THIS SUMMER.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE OUTDOOR SHOWS WILL AGAIN TAKE PLACE ON THE GREENSPACE IN FRONT OF THE PUBLIC MUSEUM:

BRENT STOCKTON HAS BOOKED THE SEVEN SHOWS WHICH RANGE FROM COUNTRY TO ROCK TO BLUES TO ZYDECO. HE SAYS THERE WILL BE A LOCAL OPENING ACT FOR EACH CONCERT AND SOME EXTRA THINGS TO DO THIS YEAR TOO:

THE FIRST HEADLINE PERFORMER IS A COUNTRY-FOLK ROCK GROUP CALLED TURN TURN TURN:

THERE’S NO SHOW JULY 1ST BECAUSE OF SATURDAY IN THE PARK.

THE CONCERTS WRAP UP AUGUST 5TH WITH NATHAN AND THE ZYDECO CHA CHAS.