CITY SPLASH PADS OPEN FOR THE SUMMER

SCHOOLS OUT AND THE CITY’S SPLASH PADS ARE UP AND RUNNING.

THE SPLASH PADS LOCATED AT DALE STREET PARK, LEEDS PARK, ROSE HILL, COOK PARK, AND CONE PARK ARE ALL OPEN.

THE HOURS FOR EACH LOCATION ARE FROM 10:00 A.M. THROUGH 8:00 P.M. SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE MIRACLE LEAGUE SPLASH PAD LOCATED IN RIVERSIDE PARK, PLEASE CONTACT THE MIRACLE LEAGUE AT 712-600-4411.

Splash Pad Locations:

Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale Street

Cook Park, 505 Market Street

Leeds Park, 4100 Tyler

Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive

Rose Hill 1405 Grandview Blvd.