BURCHARD RETIRES AFTER 53 YEARS AT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL’S LONGEST SERVING TEACHER HAS RETIRED AFTER FIFTY-THREE YEARS OF TEACHING AND COACHING AT THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL.

BRENDAN BURCHARD ALSO TAUGHT AT BRIAR CLIFF FOR TWO YEARS PRIOR TO COMING TO HEELAN.

HE HAS IMPACTED THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS AND CO-WORKERS OVER HIS FIVE DECADES AS PART OF THE HEELAN FAMILY:

BRENDAN2 OC……..NEVER GO AWAY. :20

IN SOME CASES BURCHARD HAS TAUGHT MULTIPLE GENERATIONS OF FAMILIES:

BRENDAN1 OC……..TWO WAY STREET. :14

HE HAS SEEN A LOT OF CHANGES OVER THOSE FIFTY PLUS YEARS, INCLUDING THE TRANSFORMATION FROM THE OLD HIGH SCHOOL WHICH HE GRADUATED FROM IN 1960, TO THE NEW CAMPUS WITH MODERN AMENITIES ACROSS THE STREET:

BRENDAN3 OC…………IN THE OLD BUILDING. :19

EVEN THOUGH BURCHARD IS RETIRING, HE INTENDS TO KEEP SHOWING UP FOR HEELAN ATHLETIC EVENTS:

BRENDAN4 OC………I’LL BE AROUND. :17

THE SCHOOL HONORED BURCHARD WILL A COOK OUT FRIDAY AFTERNOON, ALONG WITH PAT SITZMAN, WHO TAUGHT FOR 33 YEARS AT HEELAN AND 50 YEARS IN ALL SCHOOLS, AND VICKIE STAIERT, WHO IS LEAVING AFTER 24 YEARS.