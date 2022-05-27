Briar Cliff announces Brian Ortmeier as next women’s basketball coach

Briar Cliff’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Brian Ortmeier as the next head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball program.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join the BCU family,” said Scandrett. “He brings a lot of great experience and work ethic. Most importantly, he understands the history and tradition of the GPAC. He will be a relentless recruiter in our area and will lead our program with class and integrity.”

Ortmeier joins the Cliff from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he has been the head coach since 2020. The Tritons have gone 31-11 in two years under Ortmeier’s direction and have been ranked as high as #16 in the NJCAA. In his first season at Iowa Central, he led the Tritons to a District B – Region 11 Championship and to the Elite Eight of the National Tournament. Under Ortmeier, Iowa Central has produced a NJCAA First Team All-American, the Region IX Player of the Year, a two-time Region IX Defensive Player of the Year and two Second Team All-Region selections.

“First off, I’d like to thank Vice President for Operations & Athletics – Nic Scandrett, the women’s basketball search committee, and the administration at Briar Cliff University for being given this amazing opportunity,” said Ortmeier. “Briar Cliff University women’s basketball has been a powerhouse at the NAIA level, and I’m excited to be joining a program that is rich in history, tradition and success. I can’t wait to get started at The Cliff, and to begin building relationships with a very talented group of student-athletes. Go Chargers!”

Prior to coaching at Iowa Central, Ortmeier served as the head coach of Laramie County Community College (2016-2020) and Colorado Northwestern Community College (2014-16). The women’s basketball program was restarting at Laramie when Ortmeier was hired. He guided the team to a 63-58 record and back-to-back winning seasons in his final two years with the program.

Ortmeier began his coaching career at the University of Richmond where he was a graduate assistant. He was an assistant coach at McPherson College from 2010 to 2013 before spending a season as the assistant at Dakota State.

Ortmeier received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Nebraska and holds a Master of Education in Sport Leadership and Health and Human Performance from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Ortmeier will be the 12th head coach in BC women’s basketball history. The Chargers are 798-676 all-time for a winning percentage of .541. BC has made it the NAIA National Tournament 14 times where they are 27-15 all-time.