Tracy & James Named USHL Playoff Players Of The Week

THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCED TWO SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS AS ITS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOR THE CLARK CUP FINAL OF THE 2021-22 PLAYOFFS.

THE CLARK CUP CHAMPION SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS PROVIDED BOTH THE FORWARD AND GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK WITH DYLAN JAMES AND ALEX TRACY WINNING THE AWARDS, RESPECTIVELY.

JAMES WAS NAMED FORWARD OF THE WEEK FOR THE SECOND TIME THIS SEASON.

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA RECRUIT COLLECTED FOUR POINTS INCLUDING THREE GOALS IN THE CLARK CUP FINALS, HELPING LEAD THE MUSKETEERS TO THEIR FOURTH CHAMPIONSHIP IN CLUB HISTORY.

THE NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD FINISHED THE REGULAR SEASON WITH 61 POINTS IN 62 GAMES WITH THE MUSKETEERS, LEADING ALL USHL ROOKIE SCORERS.

ALEX TRACY EARNED HIS THIRD GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK AWARD OF THE SEASON AND SECOND CONSECUTIVE IN THE PLAYOFFS IN EARNING THE CLARK CUP PLAYOFFS MVP AWARD.

THE MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY COMMIT FINISHED THE FINAL WITH A 3-1 RECORD AND ALLOWED SIX GOALS IN FOUR GAMES, INCLUDING PICKING UP HIS THIRD SHUTOUT IN 10 PLAYOFF GAMES.

TRACY FINISHED THE PLAYOFFS AT 8-2 AFTER A 27-10-3-0 RECORD IN THE REGULAR SEASON.,

LUKE MITTELSTADT OF MADISON TOOK HOME THE FINAL DEFENSEMAN OF THE WEEK AWARD