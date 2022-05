MERCYONE LAUNCHES VETERANS HEALTH CARE PROGRAM

MERCYONE HELD A CEREMONY THURSDAY TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF ITS MILITARY AND VETERANS HEALTH CARE PROGRAM.

JESICA HANSON, MERCY’S WESTERN IOWA MILITARY AND VETERANS HEALTH CARE EXECUTIVE SPONSOR, SAYS THE INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY, COMPASSIONATE AND CULTURALLY COMPETENT CARE TO MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES:

HANSON SAYS THE HOSPITAL’S PATIENT ADMISSION PROCESS HAS BEEN UPDATED SO MILITARY MEMBERS ARE IDENTIFIED UPON ARRIVAL AND CARE IS PROVIDED WITH A MORE IN-DEPTH UNDERSTANDING OF THEIR NEEDS:

THERE ARE MORE THAN 180,000 VETERANS LIVING IN IOWA.

THAT NUMBER DOES NOT INCLUDE THOSE CURRENTLY SERVING THEIR COUNTRY THROUGH THE GUARD OR RESERVES.