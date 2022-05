THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA IS ENDING A TRADITION AT ITS FOOTBALL GAMES.

HUSKER ATHLETIC DIRECTOR TREV ALBERTS SAYS THAT FANS WILL NOT BE GIVEN BALLOONS AT MEMORIAL STADIUM DURING THE 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON.

THE DECISION TO END THE BALLOON RELEASE IS DUE TO A HELIUM SUPPLY SHORTAGE.

HUSKER FANS HAD RELEASED BALLOONS FOLLOWING NEBRASKA’S FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF EACH HOME GAME SINCE THE 1960S.