GAUSMAN WRAPS UP 14 YEARS AS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL YEAR IS COMING TO A CLOSE FOR OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, AND SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN IS WINDING UP HIS TIME LEADING THOSE FACILITIES.

GAUSMAN IS LEAVING TO BECOME THE SUPERINTENDENT OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA’S PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM:

HE HAS BEEN MAKING FINAL VISITS TO VARIOUS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUILDINGS OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS, INCLUDING HUNT SCHOOL ON WEDNESDAY:

THE OLD HUNT SCHOOL IS BEING REPLACED BY A BRAND NEW BUILDING THAT WILL OPEN NEXT FALL.

DR. GAUSMAN HAS OVERSEEN THE REPLACEMENT OF HUNT AND OTHER AGING SCHOOLS IN THE DISTRICT OVER THE PAST 14 YEARS:

GAUSMAN WILL OVERSEE THE GRADUATION OF OVER 900 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS WHO WILL RECEIVE THEIR DIPLOMAS DURING THREE GRADUATION CEREMONIES ON SATURDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL’S IS AT 11 AM, WEST HIGH SCHOOL AND THE VIBE ACADEMY AT 2:30 PM, AND EAST HIGH SCHOOL AT 6 PM.