FIREFIGHTERS SURPRISE & SUPPORT CO-WORKER BATTLING CANCER

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS SURPRISED THEIR CO-WORKER THURSDAY MORNING WITH SPECIAL T-SHIRTS THEY WILL WEAR ON DUTY TO SUPPORT HER IN HER BATTLE WITH CANCER.

JENNIFER LOWELL WORKS IN THE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE OFFICE.

THE FIREFIGHTERS CREATED THE SPECIAL EDITION T-SHIRTS IN AN EFFORT TO RASIE FUNDS AND PAY TRIBUTE TO LOWELL IN HER FIGHT WITH CANCER.

LOWELL SAYS SHE CAN’T BELIEVE THEY PULLED THIS OFF WITHOUT HER KNOWING ABOUT IT. SHE WAS MOVED TO TEARS AND SAYS SHE IS SURROUNDED BY THE MOST SELFLESS, LOVING PEOPLE ON THE PLANET.

LOWELL SAYS SHE CAN’T EXPRESS HER APPRECIATION JUST WITH WORDS, SO WILL SHOW IT BY CONTINUING TO FIGHT.

THE FIREFIGHTERS WILL WEAR THE T-SHIRTS WHILE ON DUTY OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS.

Photos by George Lindblade