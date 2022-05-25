X’s and Saltdogs Postponed Again

Lincoln, NE (May 25, 2022) – The doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 pm between the Sioux City Explorers and the Lincoln Saltdogs has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Lincoln, Nebraska area.

The games will be made up as a doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm on Thursday, May 26th at Haymarket Park. The third game of the series will be made up on July 19th as a doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm at Haymarket Park.

On Thursday, in game one, Zach Hedges (0-1, 10.38) will be on the bump for Sioux City and will be opposed by righty Tucker Smith (0-1, 27.00).

In game two Kevin McCanna (2-0, 1.59) gets the ball for the X’s and Lincoln will send lefty Kyle Kinman (1-0, 2.89).

Sioux City will return home on Friday for the start of a nine game home stand when they take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with first pitch for Friday scheduled for 7:05 pm.