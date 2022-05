MILLER FILES LAWSUITS OVER “ONE CALL” VIOLATIONS

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS TWO COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO PAY PENALTIES OVER IOWA ONE CALL VIOLATIONS IN MARION AND APPANOOSE COUNTIES FOR ILLEGAL EXCAVATIONS, INCLUDING ONE THAT LED TO THE DEATHS OF TWO PEOPLE.

THE CASES WERE RESOLVED WITH CONSENT DECREES, WITH THE DEFENDANTS ADMITTING TO THE VIOLATIONS AND AGREEING NOT TO VIOLATE THE ONE CALL LAW IN THE FUTURE.

THE ONE CALL LAW REQUIRES ANYONE WHO DIGS, EXCAVATES OR TRENCHES PRIVATELY OR COMMERCIALLY TO FIRST CONTACT THE IOWA ONE CALL CENTER TO LOCATE UNDERGROUND UTILITIES AND TO AVOID DAMAGING THOSE UTILITIES.

THE MARION COUNTY CASE INVOLVED A $10,000 CIVIL PENALTY TO MCS COMMUNICATIONS OF CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA WHICH FAILED ON SIX OCCASIONS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN CONDUCTING EXCAVATIONS TO INSTALL FIBER OPTIC CABLE IN PELLA IN 2020.

ON AUGUST. 1ST OF 2020, A MCS CREW HIT AN ELECTRICAL LINE WITH A JACKHAMMER, RESULTING IN THE ELECTROCUTION OF TWO EMPLOYEES AND THE INJURY OF A THIRD.

OTHER EXCAVATIONS DAMAGED NATURAL GAS PIPELINES AND A TELECOMMUNICATIONS LINE.

THE COMPANY ALSO PAID A SEPARATE $12,250 PENALTY TO IOWA-OSHA.

THE APPANOOSE COUNTY INCIDENT INVOLVED HAWKEYE PAVING OF BETTENDORF WHO PAID A CIVIL PENALTY OF $3,000.