IOWA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS

THE 2022 IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS FINALLY ADJOURNED.

THE IOWA SENATE ADJOURNED ABOUT 10 MINUTES AFTER MIDNIGHT EARLY WEDNESDAY WITH SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY WRAPPING UP THINGS IN THE HOUSE SIX MINUTES LATER:

ADJOURN OC…….HOUSE IS ADJOURNED. :18

ONE OF THE LAST BILLS STATE LAWMAKERS PASSED ERASES INCOME TAXES ON THE ONE-THOUSAND DOLLAR BONUSES GOVERNOR REYNOLDS DISTRIBUTED TO TEACHERS AND POLICE OUT OF FEDERAL PANDEMIC FUNDS.

THE BILL ALSO ERASES SALES TAXES ON PERIOD PRODUCTS AS WELL AS DIAPERS FOR BABIES AND ADULTS.

SENATOR JANET PETERSEN, A DEMOCRAT FROM DES MOINES, SAYS THESE ARE COSTLY ITEMS AND GETTING RID OF THE SALES TAX ON THESE PURCHASES MAKES SENSE.

ADJOURN1 OC……..POCKETBOOK. :07

REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS SAY THE TAX CUTS GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED INTO LAW BACK ON MARCH 1ST ARE THE CROWN JEWEL OF THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

A NEW PROPOSAL TO LET PARENTS TRANSFER THEIR CHILDREN FROM ONE PUBLIC SCHOOL TO ANOTHER, AT ANY TIME WAS ALSO PASSED.