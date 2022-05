HANSEN RECAPS 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

IOWA LAWMAKERS FINALLY APPROVED A NEARLY EIGHT-POINT-THREE BILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET BEFORE THEY ADJOURNED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THE HOUSE HAD PASSED THEIR BUDGET BILLS WEEKS AGO AND HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THE SENATE TO ACT:

SOME OF GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PRIORITIES SUCH AS THE PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING DID NOT PASS.

HANSEN SAYS ONE NEW SCHOOL BILL ON OPEN ENROLLMENT WAS PROPOSED AND PASSED:

HANSEN BELIEVES THERE WILL BE PUSHBACK ON THAT BILL:

HE DID VOTE FOR AND SUPPORT THE TAX CUTS PASSED AND SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR REYNOLDS:

HANSEN SAYS GOVERNOR REYNOLDS FAILED ATTEMPT TO CREATE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL LIKELY BE A CAMPAIGN ISSUE THIS SUMMER BY STATE LAWMAKERS CAMPAIGNING TO RETURN TO OFFICE.